James Prevost, 96, a native of Patterson and resident of Franklin, died Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Carpenter House in Lafayette.
Visitation will be Saturday from 8 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Franklin. Burial will follow in Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary with full military honors.
He is survived by five daughters, Ella Hamilton, Hiedi Prevost, Cierra Prevost, Jasmin Prevost and Alyssia Prevost, all of Franklin; a son, Janathan Prevost; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by her parents and two wives.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

