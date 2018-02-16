March 29, 1962 -February 14, 2018

James Oney Daugherty, 55, a resident of Bayou L’Ourse, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at home surrounded by his loving family.

James was born March 29, 1962, in Leesville, the son of Joseph Lyle Daugherty and Bonnie Ruth Jeans Daugherty.

James was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and riding his motorcycle. He enjoyed working in his yard and in his shed, and loved relaxing on the back porch with his beloved dog, Kujo.

James will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Penny Torres Daugherty of Bayou L’Ourse; two daughters, Christina Daugherty of Fort Worth, Texas, and Lisa Daugherty and fiancé John “Red” Lucas Jr. of Bayou L’Ourse; mother, Bonnie Daugherty of Bayou L’Ourse; one brother, Tommy Daugherty and wife Cathy of LaGrange, Georgia; father-in-law, Robert Torres Sr.; three brothers-in-law, Robert Torres Jr., Ruben Torres and Juan Torres Sr.; two sisters-in-law, Paula Free and Josie Torres; one grandson, D.J. Perro; nephews, Thomas Daugherty and Chris Daugherty; as well as other numerous nieces and nephews.

James was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Lyle Daugherty; and mother-in-law, Susan Torres.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Twin City Funeral Home with Pastor Den Hussey officiating. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of services; following the services, James will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the family, c/o Twin City Funeral Home, P.O. Box 132, Morgan City, Louisiana 70380.