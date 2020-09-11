James Oneal “Coach Jimmy” Johnson Sr., 91, a resident of Patterson, La. and native of Morgan City, La., passed away peacefully on Saturday August 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at his residence.

Visitation will be ob-served on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Siracusaville Recreation Center All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC-local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing) 1110 Grace Street Morgan City, La. from 9 a.m. until military honors and funeral services which will begin at 11 a.m. with the East St. Mary Veterans Funeral Squad providing Military Honors. Bishop Thaddeus Escort will officiate the services. Mr. Johnson will be laid to rest in the Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary, La. James Sr., served in the United States Army during the time of the World War II and was later discharged, receiving a Honorable Discharge and a World War II Victory Medal.

Memories of James Sr., of “Coach Jimmy,” as he was known to many, will forever remain in the hearts of his wife, Deloris Johnson of Patterson, La.; his children, James O. Johnson, Jr. of Opelousas, La., Rodney K. Johnson of New Orleans, La., Charles J. Charlot Sr. of Bayou Vista, La. and Fredrick A. Charlot and Lynette M. Singleton both of Patterson, La.; one brother, Alvin Johnson Sr. of Carson, CA and a sister, Jacqueline Davis of Morgan City, La.; fourteen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and great athletes he helped to produce here in St. Mary Parish.

James Sr. was preced-ed in death by his par-ents, one son, two sis-ters, and one brother.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Jeanerette-Houma in charge of arrangements. Visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.