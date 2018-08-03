JAMES LYONS JR.

Fri, 08/03/2018 - 10:44am

James Lyons Jr., 82, a native of Terrebonne Parish and resident of Houma, died Sunday, July 29, 2018.
Visitation will be Friday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Residence Baptist Church in Houma. Burial will follow in Union Benevolent Cemetery.
He is survived by four sons, James Lyons III, Eric Lyons, Andre Lyons and Cordell Lyons, all of Houma; three daughters, Katherine Sims of Franklin, Carla Joseph of Morgan City and Lucretia Carter of Houma; a brother, Gerald Lyons of Houma; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, his parents, a brother and a sister.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

