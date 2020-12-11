July 3, 1953 — December 9, 2020

James “Leroy” McAdams Jr., 67, a resident of Pierre Part, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.

Leroy was born on July 3, 1953 in Morgan City, the son of James Leroy McAdams Sr. and Dolly Blanchard McAdams.

Leroy was a true outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing as well as going to the camp. He loved his family and cherished every moment that he was able to spend with them, but especially loved the time spent watching his granddaughter play volleyball. He loved going on vacations, no matter the destination, Leroy was always ready for a road trip.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Judy Scully McAdams of Pierre Part; two children, Greg McAdams and wife Aimie and Tanya LaCoste and husband Curtis, both of Pierre Part; three grandchildren, Alexis LaCoste Gros and husband Joshua, Kort McAdams and Autumn McAdams; sister-in-law, Karen Menard and husband Barry; and close family friend, Catherine Breaux.

Leroy was preceded in death by his parents, James Sr. and Dolly Blanchard McAdams; two brothers, Russell McAdams and Billy McAdams; and mother-in-law, Gertrude Scully.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Greg McAdams, Curtis LaCoste, Kort McAdams, Joshua Gros, Barry Menard and Lonnie “Junior” Matherne.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Twin City Funeral Home with Rev. Den Hussey officiating. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service and after the services, Leroy will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.