December 13, 1948 – December 25, 2019

James Lee Hewitt passed away at the age of 71 in the evening hours of Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at his home in Franklin. He was born in Great Falls, Montana on December 13, 1948 and has been a lifelong resident of Franklin.

James was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force having honorably served his country during the Vietnam War. He retired from Exxon Mobil in 2003 following 34 years of dedicated service and was a lifetime member of the Franklin Masonic Lodge 57, F. & A.M.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his wife of 46 years, Frances “Frankie” Darby Hewitt; two children, Jason Paul Hewitt and his companion Cher, and Nicki Adele Hewitt Lovell and her husband Chad; his step-mother, Virginia Lipoma Smith; six grandchildren, Micah Hewitt and his wife Kelsey, Kiya Lovell, Kayla Hewitt, Tristan Lovell and his companion Brandi Briggs, Madison Hewitt, and Kamryn Lovell; seven great grandchildren, Daxton Hewitt, Malakai Soprano, Livy Leger, Alaiya Lovell, Tatum Luke, Riyder Lovell, and Haiylen Lovell; as well as one to be born very soon, Nora Hewitt; siblings, William Madison Hewitt III and his wife Melanie, Mary Smith and her companion Douglas Brown, Linda Smith Bechtel, and Karen Anne Smith; his sister-at-heart, Patti Borona Ibert; nephews, John Hewitt and his wife Leslie, Matthew Hewitt and his wife Kady, and Rhett Hewitt and his wife Shawna; as well as his beloved four legged companions, Melvin, Kevin, and Slick.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Madison “Bill” Hewitt Jr. and Jessie Lee Cissna Hewitt; his father, James Cooper Smith; his brother, Gary Hewitt; and his niece, Allyson Claire Hewitt.

A memorial visitation will be held Friday, January 3, 2020, at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin from 2 p.m. until 7 o’clock.

The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to James’ caregiver, Glen Delcambre. Your loving care and compassion will never be forgotten.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Heart of Hospice Bayou Region, 14777 Hwy 90 West Frontage Road, Franklin, La. 70538, 337-828-2678, or online at https:—www.heartofhospicefoundation.net-donate.html.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert's Mortuary, Inc.

