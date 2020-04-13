JAMES L. “JIMMY” STOVALL SR.

July 2, 1943 - April 7, 2020

James L. Stovall Sr., a longtime resident of Franklin, passed away in the early evening hours of Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Jimmy, as he was affectionately known, was born in Oak Grove, Louisiana on July 2, 1943, the sixth of seven children born to Fred and Allie Stovall. Jimmy earned a living working as a welder, both for himself as well as at Sterling Sugars for over 30 years. His favorite pastimes included fishing, vegetable gardening, and raising his chickens.

He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 55 years, Lola Mae Millet Stovall; four children, Lola “Lulu” S. Frederick and her husband Brent, Tammy S. Bodin and her husband Kevin, James “Buddy” Stovall Jr. and his wife Laurie, and Suzette S. Bishop and her husband Clint; fourteen grandchildren, Brent Frederick Jr., Shane Frederick, Tyler Bouton, Daisha Bouton, Brooke Stovall, Blake Stovall, Megan O, Mindy Louviere, Mallori Molaison, Cody Bodin, Logan Rosamond, Ridge Rosamond, Spencer Bishop, and Celia Bishop; eight great grandchildren and one on the way; two sisters, Sandra Stovall and Barbara Sanford; his mother-in-law, Ophelia Millet; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by parents, Fred Stovall Sr. and Allie Taylor Stovall; sisters, Allie Faye Maner, Juanice Rozell, and Glenda Stovall; brother, Fred Jack Stovall Sr.; his father-in-law, Roy Millet Sr.; and a sister-in-law, Paget Thibodaux.

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, visitation and funeral services for Jimmy will be held privately with the family.

Family and friends may view the obituary online by visiting www.iberts.com and are encouraged to share their condolences, cherished memories, love, and support for the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, La. 70538, (337) 828-5426.