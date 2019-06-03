James Joseph Siracusa, 79, a native of Morgan City and resident of Berwick, died Thursday, May 30, 2019.

He is survived by two sons, Harold Siracusa of Morgan City and James Siracusa of Bayou L’Ourse; one daughter, Tina Hodges of Arkansas; two sisters, Grace Garratt and Connie Barbier, both of Morgan City; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son and a brother.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 9 a.m. until services at noon at Twin City Funeral Home.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.