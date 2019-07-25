James Jimmy Escort Sr., 74, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Friday, July 19, 2019, in Lafayette.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Siracusaville Recreation Center. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

He is survived by two sons, James Escort Jr. and Lawrence Francois, both of Morgan City; four daughters, Lahouma Francois and Shelia Knight, both of Morgan City, Dannier Escort of Lake Charles and Pamela Francois of Lafayette; a brother, Melvin Jackson of Morgan City; a sister, Dianne Jackson of Port Arthur, Texas; 20 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, six sisters and two brothers.