James I. “Jimmy” Manuel, 101 years young, died in his sleep July 23rd, 2020, with his family at his bedside.

A resident of Morgan City since his marriage to Muriel Bibbins Manuel, who preceded him in death, Mr. Manuel leaves two daughters, Alida Lorio and Melanie Vidrine, their spouses, two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his youngest brother, Erray Manuel of Ville Platte.

Mr. Manuel proudly served his country in the Army Air Corps during World War II, and served his community for many years as an independent insurance agent and notary.

Due to the current pandemic there will be no public funeral service or memorial service at this time. The family asks that Mr. Manuel’s many friends take a moment to remember him and give thanks for his long life. For those who wish to honor his memory, the family requests donations to the Morgan City Public Library, 220 Everett St., Morgan City, LA 70380, in his name.