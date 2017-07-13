James Harding II, 78, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gray, died Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

Visitation will be from 8 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. Saturday at Eagle Wright Baptist Church in Gray. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Baptist Church Ceme-tery.

He is survived by his wife, Hazel Zilton Harding of Houma; daughters, Lisa Aiken and Arnaissha Polly, both of Houma; sons, James, Harding III, Travis Valentine, Lindsey Hester and Christopher Hester, all of Houma; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers, John Jr. and Therode Batiste, both of Houma; two sisters, Lenora Stevenson of Houma and Isadora Delahousaye of Morgan City; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.