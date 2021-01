James Edwin Lyons, 61, a resident of Berwick, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.

He is survived by five children, Christina Lyons, Anthony Lyons, Stephanie Lyons, Jessica Lyons and Samantha Lyons; and nine grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 p.m. until dismissal at 7 p.m. Masks and social distancing required.

Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.