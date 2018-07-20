James Dennis Sr., 85, a native of Kingsville, Liberia, and resident of Houma, died Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Hampton, Virginia.

Visitation will be Saturday from 8 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. at New Zion Baptist Church in Houma. Burial will follow in church cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Sadie White Dennis of Houma; a son, James Dennis Jr.; three daughters, Yvette Driver and Lynnette Baaheth, both of Houma, and Melissa Scott of Franklin, 18 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Sam Lynch of Morgan City and Nathaniel Denu of Kingsville, Liberia; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his sons, parents, two brothers and a sister.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.