James Davis, 68, a native of Franklin and resident of Morgan City, died Friday, May 25, 2018, at Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City.

Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Otis Mortuary Chapel in Franklin.

He is survived by four sisters, Eva Ramirez and Vera Cleary, both of Morgan City, Myrtle Gibson of Abbeville and Shirley Harris of Sacramento, California.

Otis Mortuary of Franklin is in charge of arrangements.