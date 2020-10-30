James Anthony Falgout

James Anthony Falgout, 86, a native of Morgan City and resident of Deridder, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

He is survived by two sons, Anthony Falgout of Merryville and Derrick Falgout of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Roland Falgout of Morgan City and Jerry Falgout of Houston; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, two brothers and two sisters.

A memorial service will be Saturday, noon-4 p.m., at Hargrave Funeral Home.

Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.