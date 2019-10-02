James Alexander Smith Jr., 90, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, formerly of Morgan City, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Ann Ballard Smith; two daughters, Sharon Smith and Mary Lozano; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son and two sisters.

A private family service will be held.

Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory of Rockport, Texas, is in charge of arrangements.