JAMES ALEXANDER SMITH JR.

Wed, 10/02/2019 - 1:37pm

James Alexander Smith Jr., 90, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, formerly of Morgan City, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Ann Ballard Smith; two daughters, Sharon Smith and Mary Lozano; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son and two sisters.
A private family service will be held.
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory of Rockport, Texas, is in charge of arrangements.

