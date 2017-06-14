James “Jimmy” Stoves, 82, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 1:14 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, 2017.

Visitation will be from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2017 at Howard 3rd Zion Travelers Baptist Church, 363 Bayou Dularge Road in Houma. Burial will follow in Crozier Cemetery.

He is survived by his sons, Marcus Stoves of Franklin and Corey Stoves (Kristol) of Houma; daughter, Shenicka N. Stoves of Morgan City; ten grandchildren; four great grandchildren; son-in-law, four-sisters-in-law; a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, a daughter, grandson; parents, seven siblings.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma-Franklin-Jeanerette-Morgan City.

Visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.