James “Jimmy” Barnes, 77, a resident and native of Franklin, La., passed away on Tuesday April 21, 2020 at 8:05 a.m. at Franklin Foundation Hospital in Franklin.

Memories of James will forever remain in the hearts of his two sons, Vernon Barnes and Lorne Barnes both of Aurora, IL; two sisters, Evelyn Daniels of New Orleans La. and Myrtle B. Williams of Berkeley, CA and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

James was preceded in death by his parents, six sisters and two brothers.

In an effort to comply with the CDC recommendations to cancel-postpone events with 10 or more people, and state officials imploring people to stay home and limit social interaction, a private graveside service will be held. James will be buried in the Special Providence Cemetery in Baldwin. Graveside Services will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home Facebook page upon time of the services.

