James “Jim” Naverre Sr., a resident of Morgan City, La. and native of Houma, La. passed away peacefully on Saturday October 10, 2020 at his residence.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Siracusaville Recreation Center (All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC-local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing). Pastor Lee Condolle will officiate the services. Burial will follow services in the Morgan City Cemetery - St. Anthony Society - Section. Services will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook Page at 11 a.m. on Saturday October 17, 2020.

Memories of James Sr. or “Jim,” as he was known to many, will forever remain in the hearts of his children, James Naverre, Jr., Kelvin Naverre, David Naverre Sr., Mark Naverre Sr., Ruth Naverre and Patricia Naverre Guidry all of Morgan City, La.; three brothers, Gregory Naverre, Marion Naverre and George Naverre; two sisters, Anita Naverre and Alice Williams; thirteen grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

James Sr. was preceded in death by his wife; a son, and his parents, and five brothers.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Jeanerette-Houma in charge of arrangements. Visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.