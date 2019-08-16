JAHMARLA RAHKIAN GUIDRY

Jahmarla Rahkiah Guidry, 33, a resident of Morgan City, Louisiana, and native of Fort Coffee, Oklahoma, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at 12:42 a.m. at the Teche Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at the Jones Funeral Home, 715 Sixth St., Morgan City, from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 10 a.m.

She is survived by her mother, Marie Cynthia Short of Morgan City; one brother, Keajon S. Guidry of Oklahoma; two sisters, Tanika M. Short and Mrs. Earl (Jahnedrah M.) Moore Sr., both of Morgan City; one niece; four nephews; seven uncles; one aunt; and a host of cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, her paternal grandparents, her maternal grandparents, two aunts and one uncle.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City is in charge of arrangements.