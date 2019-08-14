Jahmarla Rahkiah Guidry, 33, a resident of Morgan City, La. and native of Fort Coffee, OK, passed away on Wednesday August 7, 2019 at 12:42 a.m. at the Teche Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Jones Funeral Home, 715 Sixth Street, Morgan City, La., from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 10 a.m.

Memories of Jahmarla will forever remain in the hearts of her mother, Marie Cynthia Short of Morgan City, La.; one brother, Keajon S. Guidry of Oklahoma; two sisters, Tanika M. Short and Mrs Earl (Jahnedrah M) Moore Sr., both of Morgan City, La.; one niece, four nephews, seven uncles, one aunt, and a host of cousins and friends.

Jahmarla was preceded in death by her father, her paternal grandparents, her maternal grandparents, two aunts and one uncle.

