JACQUELYN COUTURE

Mon, 09/09/2019 - 3:49pm

Jacquelyn Couture, 63, a resident of Patterson, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Clifton Couture Jr.; two sons, Cory Couture and Sean Couture; five grandchildren; a brother, Steve Johnson; a sister, Gayle Keely; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother.
Visitation was Sunday, 6-9 p.m., at Hargrave Funeral Home in Morgan City and resumed Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson from 8 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Hargrave Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

