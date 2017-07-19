JACQUELYN ANN 'JACKIE' HOTARD BROWN

fFebruary 12, 1943- July 17, 2017

Jacquelyn Ann Hotard Brown, a resident of Patterson for over 50 years, was called home to her heavenly reward on Monday, July 17, 2017, at the age of 74 with her husband by her side at their home.

Jackie, as she was known by many, was born in New Orleans on Feb. 12, 1943, the third of eight children born to the late Theo Lawrence Hotard Sr. and the late Hilda Elizabeth Segui Hotard. On Feb. 21, 1960, she married the love of her life, Andrew Brown Jr. They eventually set roots in Patterson where they raised their children and made countless lifelong friendships.

Jackie was a woman of strong faith, believing in the strength and saving power of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She also had a contagious smile that everyone loved. Throughout her life she maintained a sweet and simple demeanor that won the trust and hearts of many, who even now are being changed by her witness of constant nurturing love and faith. Her signature gift of joy, shown through her beautiful smile, laughter, and joking around will never be forgotten. Lovingly known by many as MeMe, Jackie was truly the heart and rock of her family.

Those she leaves to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 57 years, Andrew Brown Jr.; her children, Kevin N. Brown and his husband Randy Coon, Karla Brown Miller and her husband Bill Miller, and Kirk M. Brown and his wife Rachel Brown; her four grandchildren (whom she lovingly called her Angel Babies), Tyler Miller, Ryan Miller, Briana Brown and Colton Brown; five siblings, Cheryl Hotard McGill, Theo Hotard Jr., Keith Hotard, Judy Hotard Bennett and Donald Hotard; her close aunt, Janis Hoffman; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond Hotard and Kenny Hotard; and an infant sister, Karla Hotard.

Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Ibert’s Mortuary in Patterson on Thursday, July 20, 2017, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., and again Friday morning from 9 a.m. until service time. Funeral services celebrating Jackie’s life and home-going will be held

Friday, July 21, 2017, at 11 a.m. at Ibert’s, followed by burial in Ibert’s Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum. Bro. James Kyle, Deacon of Immanuel Baptist Church, and Bro. Tom Higginbotham, Chaplain for Notre Dame Hospice, will conduct the services.

Serving as pallbearers will be her son Kirk Brown, her son-in-law Bill Miller, her grandsons, Tyler Miller, Ryan Miller and Colton Brown, her brothers Keith Hotard and Donald Hotard, and her brother-in-law Ronald Brown.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the doctors and staff of Notre Dame Hospice for the loving and compassionate care given to Jackie in her time of need.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary Inc., 1111 Lia Street, Patterson, LA 70392, 985-395-7873.