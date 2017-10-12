September 27, 1977 -October 1, 2017

Jacob Robert Salley, 40, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.

Jacob was born Sept. 27, 1977, in Morgan City, the son of Robert Calvin Salley Jr. and Mona Sawyer.

Jacob loved his family. He was a loyal friend and was generous with his affections; he cherished human connections.

Jacob will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his parents, Robert Salley Jr. and Mona Sawyer of Morgan City; one son, Tristian Salley of Morgan City; one sister, Jennifer Salley of Morgan City; one niece, Elizabeth Hartman; one nephew, Brian Hartman; good friend, Shane Conciene; and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.

Jacob was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Margaret Salley and Marjorie Sawyer; two aunts, Mary-Jim Sawyer and Claire Sawyer; and one uncle, Bill Salley.

A memorial service will be held at Morgan City Church on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, at 11 a.m.