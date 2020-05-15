Article Image Alt Text

JACLYN BEADLE RHYNE

Fri, 05/15/2020 - 11:36am

Jaclyn Beadle Rhyne, 66, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at her residence.
She is survived by her husband, Ken Rhyne of Morgan City; two children, Kenneth Rhyne of Pierre Part and Stacy Rhyne of Morgan City; three grandchildren; a brother, Michael Beadle of Bayou Vista; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

