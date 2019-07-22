JACK PRATT
Mon, 07/22/2019 - 12:31pm
Jack Pratt, 77, a resident of Morgan City, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at Terrebonne General Hospital in Houma.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
