January 30, 1942-November 4, 2018

J. Cameron Webster, 76, a lifelong resident of Morgan City, passed away Sunday, November 4, 2018, at Teche Regional Medical Center.

Cameron was born on January 30, 1942, in Morgan City, the son of Joseph H. Webster and Audrey Thompson Webster.

Cameron served proudly in the United States Army during Vietnam receiving the Silver Star, Bronze Star for Valor, Purple Heart, Bronze Star Oak Leaf Cluster, Air Medal for flying in a combat zone, 2 Overseas Bars, National Defense Service Medal and 3 Vietnam Campaign Ribbons. He was co-founder of Twin Brothers Marine LLC where he was involved in the management of the company. He was a devout Catholic and faithful parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he was a Eucharistic Minister, served on the Finance Committee for 25+ years, and he and his wife were counselors for couples who wished to be married in the church. In his free time, Cameron enjoyed fishing and hunting. Cameron was a true family man who loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a graduate of MCHS Class of 1960 and a graduate of Nicholls State University. He was very involved in his community over the years, coaching many area football and basketball teams. He also served as President of the St. Mary Parish Chamber of Commerce, Louisiana Shrimp Association and the National Shrimp Congress.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his best friend and devoted wife of 49 years, Linda Sue Chauvin Webster of Morgan City; two sons, Darrell Webster and wife Valerie of Berwick, and Dr. Robert Webster and his wife Dr. Sunshine Webster of Georgetown, Texas; six grandchildren, Miles Webster, Jude Webster, Sophie Webster, Audrey Webster, Luke Webster and Cameron N. Webster; his twin brother, David H. Webster and wife Jane of Morgan City; one sister, Carole W. Arcemont of Brandon, Mississippi; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Cameron was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph H. and Audrey T. Webster; one sister, Catherine “Leasy” W. Sobers; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Audrey and Bert Chauvin; and many close family members and friends.

Pallbearers will be Darrell Webster, Dr. Robert Webster, Miles Webster, Jude Webster, David Webster, Curtis Austin and André Chauvin. Honorary pallbearers will be Luke Webster, Cameron N. Webster, Paul Conner, B.C. Fernandez, Bill Giordano, Curtis Breaux, Warren Landry, Arnold Boudreaux and Luke Manfre. Also serving as honorary pallbearers, the members of the MCHS Class of 1960, employees of Twin Brothers Marine LLC and the Vietnam Brothers of B Company, 18th Infantry, First Infantry Division “Big Red One.”

The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Blereau and his staff, Dr. Robert Gamble and his staff, and Jenny Resignola for the loving care they gave Cameron; as well as thanking the many family members and friends who prayed for Cameron during his illness.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 10, 2018, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Freddie Decal celebrating Mass. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass; following Mass Cameron will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery with Military Honors being rendered by the United States Army Ft. Polk Honor Guard and the East St. Mary Veterans Funeral Squad.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Sacred Heart Catholic Church Maintenance Fund, 415 Union St., Morgan City, Louisiana 70380.