J’la Jare’ Wagner, 15, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Thibodaux, La., passed away peacefully at 5:33 p.m. on Friday, August 17, 2018.

Public viewing will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church, with a “Celebration of Life Program” beginning at 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial service will be held at 12 noon, on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, 720 Talbot Avenue in Thibodaux, La. Burial will follow in Allen Chapel AME Cemetery.

She is survived by her parents, Teshawn Williams and Traig Wagner Sr. of Thibodaux; brothers, Talib Williams and Traig Wagner, Jr.; sisters, Taemar Williams and Jersey Wagner all of Thibodaux; maternal grandparents, Beverly Williams of Franklin and Craig (Shirley) Brown of Morgan City; paternal grandmother, Carolyn Wagner of Thibodaux; paternal great grandmother, Barbara Goff of Morgan City; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her maternal great grandparents, paternal grandfather, paternal great grandfather.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Jeanerette-Houma.