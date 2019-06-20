IVORY JOSEPH CONLEY JR.

Thu, 06/20/2019 - 8:31pm

Ivory Joseph Conley Jr., 61, a native and resident of Patterson, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Ochsner Medical Center in Jefferson.
Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Willing Workers Cemetery in Patterson.
He is survived by his stepchildren, Dewayne Butler, Willie Williams, Tammy Williams, Shannon Williams, Donnie Williams, Ty Williams and Kizzy Singleton; a sister, Kathy Favors; a stepbrother, Wilbert Riles; brothers, Cyrus Gray Jr. and Clarence Gray Jr., all of Patterson; and a host of grandchildren and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

