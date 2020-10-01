IVEN ST. GERMAIN

December 29, 1925 — September 29, 2020

Iven “Blackie” St. Germain, 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at his daughter Karen’s home. He was born on December 29, 1925, in Paincourtville, the son of George and Effie St. Germain. Blackie was raised in Paincourtville, but was a resident of Morgan City and Stephensville for over 60 years.

As a young man, Blackie entered the Navy and served his country proudly during World War II in the Pacific Ocean Theater. Later, he became a police officer for the Morgan City Police Department. He wore his badge with honor and protected his community for 30 years.

Blackie had a gift of storytelling that kept his listeners intrigued and entertained. Family and friends loved to hear the stories about his youth and his countless life experiences as a sailor and a police officer. Blackie told many a story on the wharf in Stephensville during the seafood boils and barbecues that he and his wife, Ruby, hosted for family and friends.

Blackie will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his son, Kent St. Germain and wife Carol of Youngsville; his daughter, Karen Stansbury and husband Brad of Morgan City; his daughter, Kelly Percle and husband Jamie; 11 grandchildren, Jason, Bridget, Bobbie Jo, Kirk, Justin, Thomas, Kerri, Julia, Jennifer, Zeph and Zan; and nine great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind to cherish his memory numerous nieces and nephews.

Waiting to welcome Blackie into Heaven were his loving wife, Ruby St. Germain; his son, Kirk St. Germain; his daughter, Kim Hebert; his parents, George and Effie St. Germain; his siblings; and many dear friends.

The family requests that a time of visitation be observed on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of services at 1:15 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Following services, Blackie will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Mausoleum with military honors being rendered by the East St. Mary Veteran’s Funeral Squad. Father Brice Higginbotham will officiate the services.

In keeping with government mandate regarding limited gatherings, Hargrave Funeral Home can accommodate 150 guests during visitation and 75 guests during the services. All guests are required to wear masks upon entry of the funeral home.