Iva Guillory, 83, a native of Crane, Texas and resident of Berwick, died March 23, 2021.

She is survived by a son, Mikel Clark; two daughters, Kelly Simoneaux and Shari Rawls; a sister, Merle Pettiet; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and a sister.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at noon at Immanuel Baptist Church in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Berwick Cemetery.

Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.