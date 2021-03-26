Article Image Alt Text

IVA GUILLORY

Fri, 03/26/2021 - 11:46am

Iva Guillory, 83, a native of Crane, Texas and resident of Berwick, died March 23, 2021.
She is survived by a son, Mikel Clark; two daughters, Kelly Simoneaux and Shari Rawls; a sister, Merle Pettiet; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and a sister.
Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at noon at Immanuel Baptist Church in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Berwick Cemetery.
Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

