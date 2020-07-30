ISTVAN STEVE HERMAN

Thu, 07/30/2020 - 11:26am

Istvan Steve Herman
Istvan Steve Herman, 83, a native of Lentikopolna, Hungary, and a resident of Berwick, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Dolores Crappell Herman; a daughter, Stephanie Hayles; a son, Brient Herman; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Annush and Elizabeth, both of Hungary; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter and two siblings.
Due to the pandemic, graveside services will be held at a later date.

