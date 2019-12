Isabella Nicole Bonnette Vargus

Baby Isabella Nicole Bonnette Vargus, was born and died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City.

She is survived by parents, Kimberly Bonnette and David Vargus; four siblings, Halena Farnham, Billy Farnham, Daven Vargus and Bella Vargus; and grandparents, Tammy and Joseph Billiot.

A memorial visitation will be Thursday from 5 p.m. until services at 7 p.m. at Twin City Funeral Home.