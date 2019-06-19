Irving Myron Blatt MD, 94, a native of New York, New York, died Saturday, May 25, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Blatt; his children, Dr. Stephen Blatt, Barbara Blatt, Georgia Landry and Ashley Galloway III; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife and a daughter.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9:45 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church in Morgan City.