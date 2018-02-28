Irma Lee Colar Dugas, 83, a resident of Jeanerette, La. and a native of Florence, La., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Iberia Extended Care Hospital.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday March 3, 2018 at Jones Funeral Home, 604 Lovette St., Jeanerette, La. from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Viewing will resume at the Mount Zion United Methodist Church Freetown Area from 12 noon until the beginning of funeral services at 1 p.m. Pastor Harold Spain and Pastor Bernice Hypolite will officiate the services. Burial will follow the funeral services in the Mount Zion Church Cemetery.

Memories of Irma will forever remain in the hearts of her two sons, Clyde (Diane) Phillips Sr. of Franklin, La. and Gentry D. Dugas (Rebecca) of Kansas; one brother, Henry Colar of Houston, TX; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-eight great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Irma was preceded in death by her companion, a grandchild, her parents, three brothers, and five sisters.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Houma-Jeanerette in charge of arrangements.

