IRA JOSEPH 'BOO' BOURGEOIS JR.

Ira Joseph Bourgeois Jr., known to family as “Boo”, a native of Morgan City and a longtime resident of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, January 17, 2018, in Atlanta, at the age of 50.

Ira was born on August 7, 1967, in Morgan City, to Ira Joseph Bourgeois Sr. and Margaret Chaisson Bourgeois.

Ira is sadly missed by his sisters, Linda Ferritti, Tana Bouton, Mary Kober, Bonita Fender, Rosanna Broussard, Patricia Robisheaux and Bernadine Duval; his brothers, Danny Alpha, Gary Alpha, Michael Alpha, Warren Alpha, Anthony Alpha, Ronnie Alpha, Vincent Bourgeois, Michael Bourgeois, Francis Bourgeois and Patrick Bourgeois; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his partner, Anthony “Tony” Bailey of Atlanta.

Ira was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Ira “Joe” Bourgeois Sr.; an infant brother; nephew, Cleveland Fryou Jr.; niece, Casie Alpha; and his paternal and maternal grandparents.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Morgan City.