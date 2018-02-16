Ione Blanchard Hebert, 86, a native of 4 Mile Bayou and a lifelong resident of Lower Texas, passed away Feb. 14, 2018.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Labadieville, Louisiana, from 8:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. The burial will follow in St. Philomena Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Terry “Shomp” Hebert Sr. (Sharon), Sharon Ohmer (Douglas Sr.) and Linda Naquin (Daniel Jr.); grandchildren, Terry “Tshomp” Hebert Jr., Kristen Boudreaux (Dustin), Douglas “Jimmy” Ohmer Jr. (Kristi), Amy Thibodeaux (Lance), Katie Boudreaux (Trent), and Kale Naquin (Angelle); great-grandchildren, Chance and McKenzie Hebert, Konnor Boudreaux, Brianne and Jace Thibodeaux, James and Renee Boudreaux, Katelyn Ohmer, and Olivia and Hayden Percle; and godchild, Bruce Blanchard.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dudley Hebert; son, Robert Hebert; parents, Clerfe “Speed” and Ledie Aucoin Blanchard; brother, Rush Blanchard; and companion, Gerald Hebert.

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.

