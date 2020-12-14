Infant Thomas Thibodaux became an angel in God's army on December 10,2020.

Those to cherish his Precious memory are, his Mother, Sheridon Ball, his Father Richard Thibodaux, grandparents; Allen and Cynthia Ball, Terry and Allison Thibodaux, Uncle Cebron Andrews and aunt Tyanna Andrews . He also leaves great grandmothers; Patsy Thibodaux, Sheryl Goodwin, and Marie Mullins; great aunts Donna Hotard and Gwendolyn Goodwin and great uncle Ernest Hotard. They would also like to acknowledge their families at O'Reilly's and Waffle House.

A time of visitation will be on Monday December 14,2020 at 1:00PM until Service time at 2:00 PM . Services will start at 2:00PM at Hargrave Funeral Home with Brother Herb Stanley Officiating.

Following the services Thomas will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.