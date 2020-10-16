May 11, 1939 — October 11, 2020

Graveside services celebrating the life of Ida Elizabeth “Beth” Crawford Swanson, age 81, of Morgan City, Louisiana, will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, October 16, 2020, in her hometown, Winnfield, Louisiana, at the Garden of Memories Cemetery with Brother Dick DeBusk officiating. Services will be under direction of Southern Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow in Morgan City on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Beth’s home for friends and family from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Beth was born May 11, 1939, in Winnfield, Louisiana. After graduating from Winnfield High School and Northwestern State University, she dedicated her career to being a 3rd grade teacher in both Houma and Morgan City, but finished as a librarian at M.D. Shannon Elementary. Beth was a member of Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church in Morgan City. Her hobbies included attending monthly meetings of the local Beta Sigma Phi Chapter with her sorority sisters that she enjoyed so much. She also loved visiting with her cousins, keeping up with the family news. Beth also was an avid collector of all things blue and white, especially china and collectables.

Ida Beth died October 11, 2020. She is survived by her son, Mark Swanson of Mobile, Alabama (Wendy Strow); grandchildren, Reese Elizabeth Swanson and Ian Alexander Swanson, both of Pensacola, Florida; brother, Ed Crawford (Ann) of Winnfield, Louisiana; nieces, Carolee Adams (Chad) and Polly Kaufman (David); and numerous cousins and other extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Horace Edward and Corinne Mixon Crawford.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Methodist Children’s Home or charity of choice.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.southernfuneralhome.com.

Southern Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.