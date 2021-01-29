Howard Ray Parson, 68, a native of Bastrop and resident of Patterson, died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Ochsner Medical Center - Jefferson Campus.

Visitation will be Monday from 11 a.m. until services at noon at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City. Masks and social distancing required. Burial will follow in New Salem Cemetery in Patterson.

He is survived by two sons, Anthony Variet of Patterson and Levar Variet of Opelousas; two daughters, Sharon Variet of Rayne and Brittany Variet of New Iberia; three brothers, Mack Parson and Charles Parson, both of Bastrop, and Henry Parson of Kansas City, Missouri; two sisters, Rosie Kingyon of Kansas City, Missouri and Queen Lewis of Bastrop; 12 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.