April 15, 1929 — October 10, 2019

Howard Joseph Thibodaux Sr., 90, a resident of Donner for the past 25 years, passed away suddenly at his home, Thursday, October 10, 2019.

He was born on April 15, 1929, in Amelia, the son of Howard F. Thibodaux and Jennie Gauthe Thibodaux.

He will be sadly missed and remembered by his wife of 68 years, Clara Barrilleaux Thibodaux; his three sons, Glenn (Melanie) Thibodaux, Michael (Carla) Thibodaux, and Howard “Joey” (Gina) Thibodaux II; daughter, Stephanie (Troy) Leonard; grandchildren, Claire (Frank) Yates, Jennifer (Patrick) Arabie, Howard (Bethanie) Thibodaux III, Sarah (Joel) Fisher, and Drake Leonard; five great-grandchildren, Mark, Caroline, Emma, Colbie and Ian; one sister-in-law, Betty Bighorse; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special niece and nephew, Ruth and Gerald Sanchez, who were always there in a moment’s notice when needed.

Howard retired after 38 years as a Steel Purchasing Manager at McDermott, Inc. in 1992. Even though he was a man of few words, he always had a story or a joke ready to share in his own slow-talking way, and he definitely made an impression on those who were lucky enough to have shared time with him. He loved to sit and reminisce about his time in the Air Force during the Korean War or escapades at Uncle Red’s camp but only if it didn’t interrupt an LSU football or baseball game on TV. Spending time with his family and friends was his greatest joy, whether it be at home, playing slots at a casino, or eating his favorite meal of meatballs and spaghetti at Pepper’s. He was most proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved seeing their pictures on Facebook and hearing of all their accomplishments.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard F. and Jennie Thibodaux; and his only brother, Floyd.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at St. Andrew Catholic Church with Father Blair Sabaricos celebrating Mass. A time of visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until Mass time, and following Mass Howard will be laid to rest in St. Andrew Cemetery with Military Honors rendered by the Keesler Air Force Base Honor Guard and the East St. Mary Veterans Funeral Squad.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Lawrence Church Building Fund, 2128 Bull Run Rd., Schriever, LA 70395.