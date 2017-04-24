January 20, 1937 -April 21, 2017

Howard Griffin Rogers Sr. died on Friday, April 21, 2017, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He was born Jan. 20, 1937, in Morgan City, Louisiana, to Selwyn P. Rogers Sr. and Edith Drackett Rogers.

He was a devoted husband to Amalia Scott Eppes Rogers and beloved father to Katherine Devalcourt and her husband Donnie, Howard “Buddy” Rogers Jr. and his wife Ana, and Scott Rogers. He was the proud grandfather to Olivia and Laura Devalcourt, Griffin, Hallie and Eston Rogers, and William and Eppes Rogers. He was the loving brother of Selwyn “Phil” Rogers Jr. (wife, Delores), John “Push” Rogers and Rodney “Coonie” Rogers (wife, Tonie).

Howard is remembered as a dedicated teacher, motivating coach, and respected administrator for St. Mary Parish School Board. He was principal at Sumpter Williams and Shannon Elementary until his retirement. He served many roles as a lifelong parishioner at Trinity Episcopal Church in Morgan City.

He graduated from Montevallo University in Alabama, where he met his beloved wife of 56 years. After marriage, he served in the United States Army and was stationed in Japan. He returned to Morgan City and earned his Master’s degree plus 30 from Nicholls State University.

Howard and his family spent many summers at the cherished Episcopal Camp McDowell in Alabama as workers, counselors and campers. He enjoyed baseball, spending time with his family, traveling, camping, reading and computers.

He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, his brother Rodney, sisters-in-law, brothers-in law, and many cousins, nieces and nephews, along with his adored dog, Kipling.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, John and Phil.

Visitation will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 302 Greenwood, Morgan City, on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, beginning at 9:30 a.m. and followed by a Eucharist service at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the scholarship fund in memory of Howard Rogers Sr. at Camp McDowell, 105 Delong Rd., Nauvoo, AL 35578, 205-387-1806.