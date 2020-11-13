Horace Pierre LeBoeuf Jr., 79, a native of Montegut and resident of Berwick, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at the New Orleans VA Medical Center.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

He is survived by two children, Justin LeBoeuf and Aimee LeBoeuf; a grandson; five sisters, Marie Traina, Lorraine Gallo, Marsha LeBoeuf, Lynette Buras and Verna Lively; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister.

Memorial visitation will be Tuesday from 11 a.m. until services at 2 p.m. at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin.

Ibert’s Mortuary of Franklin is in charge of arrangements.