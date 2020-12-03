September 24, 1942 — November 30, 2020

Homer Adam Dupuy Jr., 78, a resident of Bayou L’Ourse, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.

Homer was born September 24, 1942, the son of Homer Joseph Dupuy Sr. and Flavia Landry Dupuy.

Homer owned his own business, Homer Dupuy Services, where he worked as a machinist. He was very proud of his career and would have worked till the day he passed if his health would have allowed it. Victor Grimball worked as Homer’s right-hand man, working alongside him, teaching him many traits over the years. When he wasn’t working, Homer enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandkids.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 17 years, Judy Hebert Dupuy; daughters, Flavia Lodrigue and husband Jessie, Melissa Alphonso and Abigail Dupuy Chauvin; sons, Benjamin Dupuy and wife Cherie, and Dwayne Dupuy and wife Bobby Jo; son-in-law, Steven Sanders; siblings, William Dupuy Sr., Lynn Rogers and Ann Francis; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Homer was preceded in death by his parents, Homer Sr. and Flavia Dupuy; his first wife, Lois Dubois Dupuy; daughter, Tara Sanders; son, Jack Moore; brothers, Jimmy, George, Louis, Jerry and Ulysse Dupuy; sisters, Pat Broussard and Bernadette Duhun; nephew, William Dupuy III; niece, Donna Dupuy Hodges; and son-in-law, David Alphonso.

Pallbearers will be Victor Grimball, Josh Dehart, M.J. Bergeron, Chris Chauvin, Carey Dupuy, Billy Dupuy, Logan Dupuy and Gordon “Boo” Dupuy.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at Twin City Funeral Home with Pastor Ann Suddon officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Twin City Funeral Home from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., and again Friday, December 4, 2020 at Twin City Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until the time of services. After services, Homer will be laid to rest in Berwick Cemetery.