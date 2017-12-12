HILTON BARRILLEAUX

May 25, 1936 - Dec. 9, 2017

Hilton “Teeny Boy” Barrilleaux, age 81, passed away Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at Teche Regional Medical Center.

Hilton worked for Tidewater Marine for 36 years as a boat captain and later as a port captain and he loved his job. He loved woodworking, shopping at Hobby Lobby for his craft materials he was working on, fishing, watching old western movies and telling stories of his around the world travels.

He is survived by two daughters, Rosalind Meranta and husband Dante, and Rhonda Harp and husband Bobby; one son, Randy Barrilleaux and wife Lemoyne: six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; his companion and caregiver, Brenda Guillory; and two lifelong friends, Harry and Ruth Wiggins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Bayou Vista at 10 a.m. A private burial will take place at a later date.

There will be a gathering of friends and family following the Mass at 600 Fairview Drive in Berwick.

Arrangements under the direction of Hargrave Funeral Home.