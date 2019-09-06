Hilda Gray Cage, a native of Morgan City and resident of Chicago, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.

Visitation will be Wednesday, 4-8 p.m., at Smith & Thomas Funeral Home in Chicago, and again Thursday from 10 a.m. until services at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Oakridge Cemetery in Hillside, Illinois.

She is survived by her husband, Jonas Cage of Chicago; daughters, Vanessa Norman and Angela Cage, both of Chicago and Jennifer Cage of Atlanta: a brother, Clarence Gray Jr. of Missouri City, Texas; two sisters, Barbara Watson and Janet Price, both of Morgan City; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives.

Smith & Thomas Funeral Home of Chicago is in charge of arrangements