Herman Christopher “Jap” Green, 77, a resident and native of Jeanerette, La. passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 6:30 a.m. at Franklin Healthcare Center.

Visitation will be observed on Friday August 9, 2019 from 1 p.m. until memorial services beginning at 2 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home 604 Lovette Street Jeanerette, La. 70544. Burial will follow funeral services in the Heavenly Rest Cemetery in Jeanerette, La.

“Jap,” as he was known by all resided at Franklin Health Care Center in Franklin Louisiana, since 2005.

He was educated through Iberia Parish School, and began employment with Breaux Chevorlet and later spent the remainder of his employment career at Lapeyrouse Motors where he was not only an employee but a member of the Lapeyrouse Motors Family.

Herman Green leaves to cherish his memories: his sister, Mrs. Lawrence (Stella Lewis)-Dennis of St. Louis; his children, Christopher Green, Michael Ray Green, Donald Ray Hensley, Tyrone Hensley, Ronald Lee Hensley, Reginald Hensley, Anita Hensley, Djuan Hensley, Barry Hensley, Macklin Reed and Sarina Reed-Lewis of Franklin; grandchildren; great grandchildren; and nieces, cousins, family and friends who knew and loved “Jap!”

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife; brother; sister and a son.

Visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.