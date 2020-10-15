Herbert Bartley, 81, a native of Morgan City and resident of Baton Rouge, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at The Carpenter House in Baton Rouge.

Visitation will be Friday, 8-10:30 a.m., at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City. Masks and social distancing required. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. in the Morgan City Cemetery.

He is survived by a daughter, Trinette Jones of Houston; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his sisters, Ruby Sanchez and Celia Clark of Baton Rouge, Audrey Merchant of Toluca Lake, California, Gloria Moultrie of New Orleans, Lorraine Bartley of Toledo, Ohio, and Laura Marshall of Morgan City; a brother, Frank Bartley III of Baton Rouge; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, two sisters and two brothers.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.