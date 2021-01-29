July 15, 1947 — January 21, 2021

Herbert Anthony Estay Sr. passed away at the age of 73 on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City.

Herbert was born on July 15, 1947, in Morgan City and was a longtime resident of Patterson. He was one of six children born to Lloyd Estay Sr. and Doris Hebert Estay. Herbert proudly served his country in the United States Navy having served during the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his son, Herbert A. Estay Jr. and his wife Kathryn; his grandchildren, Estelle, Audrey, Abigail, Hannah, Eleanor and Kate Estay; his sister, Sandra Estay Diringer; his sisters-in-law, Emma Leger Estay and Evelyn Rockenbaugh Estay; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Estay Sr. and Doris Hebert Estay; four brothers, John L. Estay, Ronald L. Estay, Lloyd F. Estay Jr. and Floyd J. Estay Sr.; his paternal grandparents, Gilbert Estay and Marguerite Legendre Estay; his maternal grandparents, Herbert Hebert and Celezie LaGrange Hebert; and his brother-in-law, Tom Diringer.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson during a 9 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, with Father Herb Bennerfield officiating. He will be laid to rest with Military Honors in the St. Joseph Cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Monday, February 1, 2021 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Ibert’s Mortuary in Patterson, with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 7 p.m.

