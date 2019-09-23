Henry Wayne Daigle Sr., 80, a resident of Bayou L’Ourse, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019, at Teche Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.

Henry was born July 3, 1939, in Morgan City, the son of Kaiser Daigle and Ruth Sadlock.

Henry enjoyed reading his bible, crocheting, woodworking, fishing, and flying his remote control airplanes.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by four sons, Terry Daigle of Morgan City, Kerry Daigle of Morgan City, Kenneth Daigle of Georgia, and Henry Daigle Jr. of Stephensville; two daughters, Christina Daigle Guidry of Bayou L’Ourse and Cynthia Daigle of Morgan City; four brothers, Ronnie Daigle, Terry Daigle, Leroy Daigle, and David Daigle; three sisters, Charmane Latiolais, Cindy Gaudet, and Ann Flook; 12 grandchildren, Brandy Aucoin Daigle, Shawn Kwaak, Kenneth Daigle Jr., Stormy Henry and husband Scott, Terry “T.J.” Daigle and wife Amy, Savannah Galloway and husband Jason, Mandy Saujon and husband Nathanial, Samantha Daigle, Jessica Daigle, Jessica Guidry, Ariel Guidry, and Arissa Guidry; 10 great-grandchildren, Corina-Michelle Sutton, Damien Daigle, Collin and Camrin Bergeron, Zayne Llandyn Kyleigh and Emma Saujon, Guage and Zachary Galloway; godchild Toni Young; and brother-in-law, Danny Austin.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents, Kaiser and Ruth Daigle; wife, Linda Scully Daigle; and 5 siblings.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Spurlin officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home, from 10 a.m. until the time of services. After services, Henry will be laid to rest in Morgan City Cemetery.